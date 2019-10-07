School Closings And Delays

West Scranton High School Delayed Due to Threat

Posted 8:04 am, October 7, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A high school in one part of Lackawanna County is on a two-hour delay due to an anonymous threat.

Officials say West Scranton High School will start at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

There’s no word what type of threat was made.

On Thursday, students were sent home early after a threat was made against the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

