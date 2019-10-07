West Scranton High School Delayed Due to Threat
SCRANTON, Pa. — A high school in one part of Lackawanna County is on a two-hour delay due to an anonymous threat.
Officials say West Scranton High School will start at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
There’s no word what type of threat was made.
On Thursday, students were sent home early after a threat was made against the school.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.409168 -75.688352
4 comments
lickerblisters
I’m starting to wonder if this could be somebody from the administrative sector who’s been tipped off that the feds are about to raid the joint and is trying to buy some time while cleaning out their file cabinet.
wnepee
Little shlthead students with encrypted phones looking for a day off.
Bob Stevens
If you hype, more will happen! What is so hard to under stand about this?
Are you trying to cause a real event so it can be used as an excuse to strip away rights?
Sue Phillips
That is exactly what WNEP is trying to do. They appear to support the Democratic agenda in all aspects.