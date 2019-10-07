TSA: Man Tried to Get Loaded Handgun onto Plane in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A TSA officer at Williamsport Regional Airport found a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag over the weekend.
The gun was discovered Saturday in a checkpoint x-ray machine.
Officials say the gun belongs to a man from Cogan Station.
This was the first gun found at the security checkpoint this year at the airport in Lycoming County.
41.254246 -76.920520
2 comments
Bob Stevens
Report from the Scranton article a few months ago:
If he had no ill intent with the firearm, he should be allowed to carry it. Your rights don’t stop magically at doors.
All gun laws are infringements. The TSA shouldn’t exist. The invade your privacy and sexually assault you. They are nothing more but a device to condition us to government check points.
You know what could have prevented 9/11… a good guy with a gun on those planes (if it happened as we are lead to believe)
AND to save the trouble from the typical bs racist responses of, “well your response would be different if it were a brown guy”:
Lets see…
1). Shall not infringe.
2). Innocent until proven guilty.
3). Classic… you go with stereotypical everyone is a Nazi you disagree with.
4). Last few shootings where leftist. All these mass shooters where know or reported and the government didn’t do anything. Likely False flags to push gun control. Vegas, Parkland, Christchurch, Dayton, El Paso… all Democrats with leftist views and or where allowed to commit acts.
5). Even a “brown man” should still be able to exercise his right. Sorry but we aren’t all racists like you liberals who only look at identity politics. Freedom for everyone regardless of race, gender, sexuality, and whatever other identity you people love to throw around.
6). See 1 and 2 for the only reason we need.
You’re victim disarmament zone are where the vast majority of shootings happen. Criminals love helpless targets. Your irrational fear of guns should not affect my rights. Have you given up driving and eating fast food due to far more people dying form car crashes and heart disease? No? oh that’s because you liberals just virtue signal.
lickerblisters
👍