TSA: Man Tried to Get Loaded Handgun onto Plane in Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A TSA officer at Williamsport Regional Airport found a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag over the weekend.

The gun was discovered Saturday in a checkpoint x-ray machine.

Officials say the gun belongs to a man from Cogan Station.

This was the first gun found at the security checkpoint this year at the airport in Lycoming County.