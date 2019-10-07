Newswatch 16 Morning Team Visits Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a road trip for a reason.
Some members of the Newswatch 16 Morning Team recently took a trek to the Danville area.
Tom, Mindi, Joe, and Ryan visited Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, where they surprised patients and staff.
The team even brought along much-needed items to donate to help create even more smiles for young patients.
Head here to view the hospital’s wish list to see how you, too, can make a donation and a difference for sick children in our area.
