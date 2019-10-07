× Newswatch 16 Morning Team Visits Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a road trip for a reason.

Some members of the Newswatch 16 Morning Team recently took a trek to the Danville area.

Tom, Mindi, Joe, and Ryan visited Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, where they surprised patients and staff.

The team even brought along much-needed items to donate to help create even more smiles for young patients.

Head here to view the hospital’s wish list to see how you, too, can make a donation and a difference for sick children in our area.