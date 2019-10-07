Hurdles Cleared: Park in Susquehanna Borough to Open Soon

After several delays, a 14-acre piece of land in Susquehanna County could soon become a park.

A Newswatch 16 investigation in July showed Ira Reynolds Park in Susquehanna borough remained fenced off, even though the borough received a $250,000 grant to turn the former railroad yard into a park.

Borough officials said tearing down abandoned buildings and getting right of ways took longer than expected.

Susquehanna Borough Council President Roy Williams tells Newswatch 16, all the hurdles have been cleared.

Construction is expected to begin this week, and the park could open in November.

