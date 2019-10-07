× COLTS Extends Bus Service

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Things are changing for the Lackawanna County Transit System (COLTS).

Starting Monday, COLTS added earlier and later trips to 12 workday routes.

“Yeah, I like ’em, I like ’em,” said Patrick Targett of Scranton before getting on an early morning bus in downtown Scranton.

Officials with COLTS called the new service more streamlined and efficient.

People who take the bus are welcoming the changes. They said it gives them more flexibility.

“It’s a lot better, because I got to actually get up an hour earlier here to get to work,” said Leslie DeLillo of Stroudsburg.

“I’m a student and I have an internship so being able to use the bus to get to my internship site and then back is good, and plus, I don’t have to worry about the time limits. Because before I had to make sure I had to get to the bus before 6 o’clock,” said another rider.

