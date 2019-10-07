× Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man wanted for attempted homicide in Lackawanna County is now in custody.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service tell Newswatch 16 they arrested Ramsies Ramirez, 19, in Scranton Monday afternoon.

Ramirez had been on the run since last month when a shot was fired along Church Street in Dunmore.

Authorities now say Ramirez fired that shot after getting in an argument with a woman. The bullet grazed her neck.

Ramirez is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.