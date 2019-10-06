Scranton’s Bell Game Played Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A rivalry high school football game postponed from Friday night was played on Sunday.

School officials rescheduled the annual Bell Game pitting West Scranton High and Scranton High due to safety concerns.

Neither school is commenting on exactly what the concerns were, but two high schools in Lackawanna County both received bomb threats last week.

Newswatch 16 spoke with police at the game who said they increased patrols at the game, but everything went smoothly.

Highlights of the game here.