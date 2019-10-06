Scranton’s Bell Game Played Sunday

Posted 11:02 pm, October 6, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A rivalry high school football game postponed from Friday night was played on Sunday.

School officials rescheduled the annual Bell Game pitting West Scranton High and Scranton High due to safety concerns.

Neither school is commenting on exactly what the concerns were, but two high schools in Lackawanna County both received bomb threats last week.

Newswatch 16 spoke with police at the game who said they increased patrols at the game, but everything went smoothly.

Highlights of the game here.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.