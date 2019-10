Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The 12th annual Walk for Hope was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The walk is about a mile long and helps support Ruth's Place, the only emergency shelter for single women in Luzerne County.

The organization supports domestic violence victims and women who are experiencing homelessness and other struggles.

Organizers hoped to raise about $20,000 in this year's walk.