TOWER CITY, Pa. -- An overnight stabbing outside a bar in Schuylkill County sent a man to the hospital.

State police say the 26-year-old victim was outside The Garage bar on East Ground Avenue in Tower City around 3 a.m. Sunday when another man stabbed him in the shoulder.

The victim was flown to Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

Troopers are still searching for the attacker.