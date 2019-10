Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man was killed after a tree fell on him in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to state police, Robert Lee, 67, and a friend were cutting down a large tree on Lee's property on Meeker Outlet Road in Lake Township near Harveys Lake.

Troopers say the tree fell on Lee, hitting him in the head and back.

His death has been ruled an accident.