Clay Shoot Benefits People with Disabilities

OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Target shooters put their skills to the test on Sunday while raising money for people with disabilities.

The Sporting Clay Poker Shoot raised money for Individual Abilities in Motion, which helps people with spinal cord injuries.

The competition featured targets spread out across 15 different stations. Participants received a playing card at five stations, and whoever had the best poker hand at the end took home $300.

"It gives people the opportunity to come out and see what it's like to shoot from a wheelchair," said Tracy Gregory. "To experience the hardships that any individual with a handicap has getting in the outdoors."

The Factoryville Sportsmen's Club near Factoryville donated the space for the poker shoot.