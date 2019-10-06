Benefit for Woman Who Just Received Liver Transplant

Posted 6:34 pm, October 6, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Friends and family came together to raise money for a woman dealing with liver disease.

Rose Frisbie-Nelson was diagnosed with primary biliary cirrhosis. She just received a liver transplant last month.

Family and friends gathered at Rodano's in downtown Wilkes-Barre to help raise money for Rose as she's still recovering at a hospital in central Pennsylvania.

"Everything is overwhelming, the baskets, the support. Rose is a good person. Everyone loves her, and everyone is showing it right here," said Gary Frisbie, Rose's brother.

The benefit on Sunday featured lots of food, drinks, and basket raffles.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.