Benefit for Woman Who Just Received Liver Transplant

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Friends and family came together to raise money for a woman dealing with liver disease.

Rose Frisbie-Nelson was diagnosed with primary biliary cirrhosis. She just received a liver transplant last month.

Family and friends gathered at Rodano's in downtown Wilkes-Barre to help raise money for Rose as she's still recovering at a hospital in central Pennsylvania.

"Everything is overwhelming, the baskets, the support. Rose is a good person. Everyone loves her, and everyone is showing it right here," said Gary Frisbie, Rose's brother.

The benefit on Sunday featured lots of food, drinks, and basket raffles.