Volunteers Replace 11,000 Bulbs for Nay Aug Light Display

Posted 7:08 pm, October 5, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Most people are still picking pumpkins and Halloween costumes, but some volunteers in Scranton helped Nay Aug Park get ready for Christmas.

The lights used in the annual Christmas light display were replaced with more energy-efficient LED bulbs. Volunteers pitched in to make the change Saturday morning.

Some of the volunteers come out to see the light display at every year, so they can't wait to see their hard work pay off.

"I'm pretty excited because when people drive through, I'm gonna be able to tell my friends, 'Hey, I did all that!' So I'm just really excited about it," said Molly Fenwick of Scranton.

Volunteers spent hours changing all 11,000 bulbs at the park in Scranton.

