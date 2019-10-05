Surveillance Video Shows Bank Robbery in Dunmore

Posted 5:27 pm, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, October 5, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who held up Fidelity Bank in Dunmore just before noon on Saturday.

Investigators released surveillance video of the holdup.

Police say the man claimed he had a gun but did not show it.

The man appears to be in his 50s and had a gray goatee.

Witnesses told Dunmore police the man had been inside the bank earlier in the day. When he returned, police say he made threats to the teller, got a small amount of cash in an orange bank bag, and then ran away towards Delaware Avenue in Dunmore.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the bank as FNCB.

2 comments

