Surveillance Video Shows Bank Robbery in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who held up Fidelity Bank in Dunmore just before noon on Saturday.
Investigators released surveillance video of the holdup.
Police say the man claimed he had a gun but did not show it.
The man appears to be in his 50s and had a gray goatee.
Witnesses told Dunmore police the man had been inside the bank earlier in the day. When he returned, police say he made threats to the teller, got a small amount of cash in an orange bank bag, and then ran away towards Delaware Avenue in Dunmore.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the bank as FNCB.
41.422189 -75.630492
2 comments
lickerblisters
Rob a bank on a Saturday before noon? No wonder he left with a small amount of cash. And I thought I was stupid.
lickerblisters
……..YOU ARE!