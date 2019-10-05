Pumpkin Glamming with Creekside Gardens

Posted 10:30 am, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, October 5, 2019

Creekside Gardens always has fun events for the community to enjoy!  For Halloween, they offer a pumpkin glamming event.  Jackie Lewandoski stops by to glam up a pumpkin or two!  People of all ages can sign up for this glitter and paint filled fabulous work shop.  They provide the materials.  You just have to show up to have a pumpkin good time!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.