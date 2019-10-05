Creekside Gardens always has fun events for the community to enjoy! For Halloween, they offer a pumpkin glamming event. Jackie Lewandoski stops by to glam up a pumpkin or two! People of all ages can sign up for this glitter and paint filled fabulous work shop. They provide the materials. You just have to show up to have a pumpkin good time!
Pumpkin Glamming with Creekside Gardens
