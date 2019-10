Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- A police officer and a firefighter were hospitalized after a fire in Columbia County.

The fire started just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on East 13th Street in Berwick.

The first responders were treated for breathing in too much smoke.

Everyone living at the home got out safely.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 people in the house reported hearing an explosion, but the investigation is ongoing.