Making Wine with Three Hammers Winery

Paul visits Three Hammers Winery in Hawley to get a tour and sample some of their vintages. Three Hammers owners say winemaking is a craft that combines the skills of art and science. They aim to create something unique from an array of individual ingredients. They believe it is that process and their attention to detail that is the source of quality.
