High Schoolers Explore Career Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- High school students gathered at Johnson College in Scranton on Saturday to explore various careers.

"Futures" offers high schoolers a chance to learn about career opportunities, wages, skills, training, and higher education.

The focus on Saturday was on nursing and engineering.

"I think kids are going to learn about careers, things they didn't know about, and they're going to be better informed so they can make smarter decisions for the future," said Bill Leonard of Scranton.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the event here in Lackawanna County.

41.449349 -75.641074