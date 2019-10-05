Helping Children in Foster Care

DUNMORE, Pa. -- An unmasked masquerade ball in Dunmore Saturday night benefits children in the foster care system.

"CASA Unmasked" was held by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in Lackawanna County.

People gathered at La Buona Vita for food, music, and a silent auction.

CASA helps to train advocates for children in foster care. Those volunteers often become mentors to the kids and help make recommendations to the court to make sure children get the services they need.

"Without CASA, sometimes children get lost in the system," said Joan Peterson, CASA director. "They need to have one reliable person who can be their advocate and their voice."

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was the mistress of ceremonies at the ball in Lackawanna County.

