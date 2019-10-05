Fifth Suit Filed Against Diocese of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A fifth man claiming to be a victim of a local priest has filed suit against the Diocese of Scranton.

The man claims the late Reverend Michael Pulicare sexually abused him in the early 1970s.

The man, who is only listed as John Doe in the lawsuit, claims he was abused at the church and was verbally abused by Pulicare when his parents did not let him go on an overnight fishing trip.

Four others filed suit against the Diocese of Scranton last month, claiming they were sexually abused by Pulicare during an overnight fishing trip.

