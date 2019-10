Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. -- A variety of mums, cornstalks, and pumpkins were on sale at a fall festival in Swoyersville on Saturday.

It was also a chance for the community to meet members of the police and fire departments.

The first 300 children received free pumpkins thanks to The Paradise Club of Swoyersville and J&L Towing of Larksville.

All the money raised at the festival will be used for new park benches and tables for the borough's three parks.