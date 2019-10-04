Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Truck Leaving Mr’s T’s Pierogies Spills Leftovers

Posted 12:20 pm, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, October 4, 2019

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Crews had to clean up a mess on an area highway Friday morning when a truck hauling food waste from Mrs. T's Pierogies spilled its load in Schuylkill County.

The spill happened around 5 a.m. on Route 924 in Shenandoah.

According to Mrs. T's Pierogies, a tractor-trailer carrying food waste from the plant lost 18 bins on the highway at the corner of Herald Road. Two more bins fell out near the Gilberton exit.

No one was hurt.

The pierogy maker says the food waste was being hauled away to be turned into animal feed.

1 Comment

