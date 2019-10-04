Truck Leaving Mr’s T’s Pierogies Spills Leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Crews had to clean up a mess on an area highway Friday morning when a truck hauling food waste from Mrs. T's Pierogies spilled its load in Schuylkill County.

The spill happened around 5 a.m. on Route 924 in Shenandoah.

SAY IT AIN’T SO 🥟😦 20 tons of pierogie ingredients spilled onto the streets in Schuylkill County! But don’t grab a fork just yet, this was biodegradable *food waste* from a Mrs. T’s Pierogies truck. 18 bins fell out on Herald St in Shenandoah and another two in Gilberton. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ePFOmYCnq7 — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) October 4, 2019

According to Mrs. T's Pierogies, a tractor-trailer carrying food waste from the plant lost 18 bins on the highway at the corner of Herald Road. Two more bins fell out near the Gilberton exit.

No one was hurt.

The pierogy maker says the food waste was being hauled away to be turned into animal feed.