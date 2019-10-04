× Threats Close Blue Ridge Schools

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Classes were canceled Friday in the Blue Ridge School District in Susquehanna County.

Officials say they received a threat and they need to investigate. They plan to reopen schools in the district on Monday.

“I wasn’t really surprised, everybody makes threats. You don’t know if you should take them seriously, not take them seriously, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Jessica McEwen, a student at Blue Ridge High School.

“I think it’s terrible. And it never happens around here,” said Edward Wright of Jackson Township.

This is the third district to close because of threats this week.

In Lackawanna County, Dunmore canceled classes Wednesday and West Scranton High School dismissed students on Thursday, both because of bomb threats.

No bombs were found in either case.

The popular Bell Game that matches Scranton High Football versus West Scranton has also been pushed back to Sunday afternoon.

“They know all they have to do is make some kind of vague threat. If they can shield it, then they can get out of going to school and they can disrupt. If it’s somebody who’s disgruntled, whether it’s an adult or child, somebody who’s not happy with the system, they can get out of it or they can have the power to shut everything down,” said Dave Munson of New Milford Township.