The Heat is On for Plumbing and Heating Companies

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- When Mother Nature sends us a taste of winter, we turn on the heat, and that means plumbing and heating companies are seeing a big increase in calls.

The change of seasons was like a light switch this year. It feels as though we went from summer to fall almost immediately.

But unfortunately, as we all know, it's only going to get colder from here. and the last thing you want in the dead of winter is to find out your heating system needs replacing.

No heat -- two words you don't want to hear when the temperatures begin to dip. Some people in Lackawanna County already lost heat in their homes Friday as we got our first taste of winterlike weather.

Wayne Pisanchyn Plumbing and Heating near Clarks Summit has seen an uptick in service calls.

"We've seen people being aware that it's getting cold out so they're concerned about their heating system, so a lot of people are calling to get it checked out," Wayne Pisanchyn said.

Amy Gabura turned on her home's boiler system earlier this week when it started getting cold out, but she had someone from Pisanchyn's come out for something else. Their tankless water heater wasn't working. It was good timing because the Gabura's boiler system wasn't working properly either.

"We've been having just kind of lukewarm water for the last couple weeks. And while he was here, he discovered that our furnace was disrunning because we turned it on with the cold weather," Gabura said. "Fortunately for us, he was able to at the same time now fix our furnace so that we won't be ending up cold throughout the weekend."

And throughout the winter, too. Pisanchyn says that's why it's a good idea to get everything checked out sooner rather than later.

"I always I do it in my own home, as soon as it gets cold like this, I just go ahead and turn it on. Because I've even had no heat in the past so, turn it on, make sure it works, so that when you really need it, you already know that it's going to work for you," Pisanchyn said.

If you're having heating issues, Pisanchyn says his guys will be working overtime and on weekends to handle the extra calls.