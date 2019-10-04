Talkback 16 callers discuss deer-related crashes, switching to LED Christmas lights and rushing the season. First, calls about the man resentenced to time served for a murder when he was a teenager.
Talkback 16: Deer-related Crashes, Resentencing
-
Talkback 16: City Gas Card, Illegal Alcohol Sale, Too Many Deer
-
Talkback 16: Vaping, Special Reports, and Rain Tax
-
Talkback 16: Phone Calls, Big Rig Crashes, and a Prostitution Bust
-
Talkback 16: Little League Sculpture Vandalized, No Roundabout, It’s Hot
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Gas Prices, More Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Swatting, Gnats
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
Talkback 16: The Same Old News
-
Talkback 16: Dog Killed After Attacking Volunteer
-
Talkback 16: Vaping, 9/11 Memorials
-
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback 16: What Happened to ‘Millionaire?’
-
Talkback 16: Tomato Fights and Dogs