State Police Searching For Suspect Behind Mailbox Blasts

Posted 5:16 pm, October 4, 2019, by

CHESNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police wnt to know who's been blowing up mailboxes in Monroe County.

The latest blasts happened near Effort.

A woman who lives in Chestnuthill Township says vandals blew up her mailbox Thursday night around 9:30.

"It was just a loud boom. You didn't feel anything shake, it was just a loud bang and I was just, I ducked because I didn't know if something was coming towards the house or something like that," said Barbara Romano.

Last month, a mailbox was blown up near Kunkletown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

