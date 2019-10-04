× Something to Taco Bout: It’s National Taco Day!

Tacos!

They are one of our favorite foods.

So much so that last year alone, Americans consumed more than 4.5 billion tacos. According to NationalTacoDay.com, that equates to “490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back or if you prefer, could, at 775-million pounds, equal the weight of two Empire State Buildings.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey marked National Taco Day at Real Taste Taqueria in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania on Friday, October 4, 2019.

During Newswatch 16 This Morning, the restaurant in Lycoming County offered first responders free tacos. Plus, tips on how to maximize your taco making and eating skills.

ON THE MOVE – HOW TO FIND THE REAL TASTE FOOD TRUCK TODAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019:

What: National Taco Day

Where To Find Taco Truck: Lycoming College, 700 College Place, Williamsport (part of Homecoming & Family Weekend 2019)

(Truck parked at “College Place” of off Washington Blvd.)

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lycoming College officials tell Newswatch 16 the festivities today, which include the taco truck visit, are all open to the public.

MORE TACO RELATED FUN TODAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019:

In addition to celebrating National Taco Day, the crew from Real Taste Taquera is also whipping up a “taco burger” and other eats today as part of a catering event that is also open to the public. Workers will set up a Burger Bar at New Trail Brewing Company at 240 Arch St., Building 18, in Williamsport. Workers will be grilling out at New Trail Brewing from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE TO FIND OTHER TACO FREEBIES/ DEALS TODAY:

Head here for more information!