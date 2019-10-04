Nonprofit Starts Mobile Food Distribution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A new nonprofit based in Luzerne County is working to make sure low-income families have the opportunity to put food on the table.

Volunteers packed boxes full of produce and other food items in the middle of a parking lot in Jenkins Township on Friday. It's an effort by a new nonprofit -- Clubhouse Econo Rhinocations -- to help those less fortunate.

"A mobile distribution food pantry, something similar to the Pittston Food Pantry, but we're mobile, we move," explained Careen Pourmonir of Pittston.

Pourmonir says this distribution will happen once a month and they will distribute wherever the weather allows. Her nonprofit gets the produce from a partnership with the Commission on Equal Opportunity.

"I contacted them and asked them how you get set up, and they said you take a food service test, you do this and you do that , and I filled out all the paperwork, and the next thing I know, they're pulling a truck into my parking lot and saying, 'you can serve 37 people the first month," Pourmonir said.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this is only the second month for the food distribution and since it started, signups for food have doubled.

"Seeing people need food clothing and shelter in this day and age is kind of a hard thing to see. And I taught my kids, you go out, you find the place to do the grassroots, and you make your corner of the world a better place."

Pourmonir's Daughter Evelynn helps with the distribution. She says her mother is inspiring.

"It makes me very happy to see someone actually helping the community," Evelynn Pourmonir said. "A lot of people watch it and they see something happening, but they don't try to help it very much. But she's helping it a lot, which helps a lot."

If you'd like to sign up to receive next month, you can email the organization here.