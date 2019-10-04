Mom, Son Locked Up on Fraud Charges

HONESDALE, Pa. — A mother and son are facing fraud charges in Wayne County. It happened while the son was behind bars. Now, both are locked up.

Shawn Decker, 44, of Honesdale, was being paid to be a care provider for his mother Bonnie by a company funded through Pennsylvania Medicare, according to the district attorney.

Investigators say Bonnie Decker, 63, continued to fill out timesheets for Shawn while he was locked up, and he was paid more than $20,000 during the ten months he was in prison.

Authorities figured out the scam when they noticed large amounts of cash being deposited on Shawn Decker’s phone and commissary accounts at the prison in Wayne County.