Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Molly Demarzo Crestwood Cross Country

Posted 6:04 pm, October 4, 2019, by

Molly Demarzo finished 19th at States in 'AA' Cross Country' as a freshman last season.  Molly hopes to be merry with a top ten finish later this month at States in Hershey.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.