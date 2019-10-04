× Manufacture Day Held at Central Mountain High School

MILL HALL, Pa. — Students in the machining program at Central Mountain High School are celebrating National Manufacture Day. To mark the occasion, they received a special donation.

“I saw it as an opportunity for us to have a piece of equipment that we no longer used and that we could instead of it just sitting in storage we could donate to a school and get use out of it,” said Matt Lininger, Restek engineer.

The machine is called an optical comparator. It was donated by Restek, a manufacturing company based in Bellefonte.

“Basically what it allows the students to do is instead of using and tools to take measurements, it actually magnifies the part on a screen for them and lets them be able to take a profile measurement,” Lininger said.

“Well, this particular machine will cut the inspection, the time for inspection for a particular part probably from a half-hour maybe down to ten minutes. It’s really important when you have a limited number of hours with students each day,” said machining instructor Shan Packer.

“When we would normally get a part off the machine we would have to get it off and check with calipers and we wouldn`t be able to see it close but with that we can see a part close up and get measurements without having to move around and do a bunch of stuff, so it just speeds up the process,” said Ben Miller.

The machine will allow students to do more during their time in class.

It will also give them experience with equipment that they after graduation.

“We`ve never really had anything like that before so it’s nice to have what they use in the industry like we can learn it here then when we move to get like a job out in the industry, then we already know how to use the equipment,” said Miller.

Students will spend their next few classes learning how to operate the machine.