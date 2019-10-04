Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Iconic Locomotive Getting Restored in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — One of Steamtown National Historic Site’s most iconic attractions is getting a fresh look.

Steamtown’s Union Pacific Railroad steam locomotive, known as Big Boy, is getting restored.

The locomotive will get some improvements including fresh paint.

While the train is being restored, Steamtown will set up a temporary exhibit showing the progress of the restoration.

The train is the only one of its kind found east of the Mississippi River.

