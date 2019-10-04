Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Fight Over Cellphone Leads to Assault Charges

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man in Snyder County is charged with assault, accused of strangling his girlfriend.

Police in Selinsgrove say Christopher Tallon, 27, and Ashley Hoot, 31, got into an argument over the use of a cellphone. Tallon then punched the victim and put her in a choke hold.

She is expected to be OK.

Tallon now faces strangulation and assault charges in Snyder County.

