Eastern Equine Encephalitis Found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State health officials announced Friday the potentially deadly virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE has now been found in Luzerne County.

The State Health Department says a horse in Fairmount Township died from the mosquito-borne disease this week.

Cases of EEE have already been reported in Carbon and Monroe counties.

Those cases were in animals as well.

EEE is carried by birds and when mosquitoes bite the birds, they can then transmit the disease.

So far 11 people have died from EEE this year but none of the victims were from Pennsylvania.

Experts say it is the worst outbreak of EEE in decades.