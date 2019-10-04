× Archery Deer Season Opens Saturday

CHESNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s music to a hunter’s ears — the sound of an arrow being shot from a bow.

Archery deer opens statewide this weekend.

Brian Peters from Tannersville came to the indoor range to test out his gear.

“We just got some work done on our bow and we are stretching the string out and doing a little shooting here at the target that they have,” said Peters.

Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter near Brodheadsville was busy with people stocking up on equipment.

“I got a bow from Dunkelberger’s. It’s a crossbow with a scope and arrows. We tried it right here. I missed last year with a shot because I over shot and lost a beautiful buck,” said Jim Wagoner, Blakeslee.

“Well we have tree stands, targets, arrows, all the basics that you need,” said manager Michael Fritz.

Not only do a lot of hunters come to test out their bows, but if they need any equipment fixed, it can all be done here, too.

“Any of the technical stuff, we have an archery tech on staff, Bill. He’s a great guy and will take good care of you,” said Fritz.

Jim Wagoner from Blakeslee says he’s ready to get out into the woods, but has one small complaint.

“It’s great but it’s too warm to hunt. You don’t know how to dress. If you overdress you sweat to death and it’s no fun,” said Wagoner.

That shouldn’t be a problem on the first day, with the forecast for a crisp fall day.

Statewide archery season runs through November 16 and reopens in some areas at the beginning of winter.