Wayne County Man Charged with Sex Assault

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up on sex charges in Wayne County, accused of assaulting a worker at a fast-food restaurant.

The alleged attack happened last month.

Police say Leonides Collado, 29, of Gouldsboro, groped the victim, forced her to touch his genitals, and showed her a video of him performing a sex act.

Investigators believe that there are other victims of Collado that have not come forward. If you or anyone that you know has been victimized by Collado, please contact the Lehigh Township Police Department at 570-842-0434 or the Wayne County Detectives at 570-253-5970, extension 2255.