Attention Spectrum Subscribers

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: The Truth about Chronic Wasting Disease

Posted 9:41 am, October 3, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we've got the state's communication  specialist  on chronic wasting disease in the cabin.  Courtney Colley will tell us about the latest developments in research and what the hunter's of Pennsylvania can do to stop the spread of this fatal disease.  We've got all that and information about some new  hunting seasons and regulation changes, Sunday night at 6:30.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.