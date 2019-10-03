In this edition of Talkback 16, a wildlife fight, saying so long to our backyard garden, vehicles targeted on interstate 84, and cool versus cold temperatures.
Talkback 16: Kurt Aaron and His Planting Partner
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Gas Prices, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Swatting, Gnats
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
Talkback 16: Dog Killed After Attacking Volunteer
-
Talkback 16: The Same Old News
-
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback 16: Vaping, 9/11 Memorials
-
Talkback 16: What Happened to ‘Millionaire?’
-
Talkback 16: Tomato Fights and Dogs
-
Talkback 16: Pedestrian Bridge, Lottery Numbers, More Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Pocono Raceway, Hurricane Dorian
-
Talkback 16: Hurricane Dorian, Proposal to Close Prison
-
Talkback 16: College Education and College Football