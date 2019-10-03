× Restaurant Inspection Reports Available on ‘Eat Safe PA’ App

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Main Street in Stroudsburg there are at least two or three restaurants on every block. But before you sit down to eat, you can now check the restaurant inspection reports right from your smartphone using the new “Eat Safe PA” app.

“You want to make sure that you like where you’re eating and that it’s OK,” Laura Weeks of Pocono Springs said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture debuted the app this week.

Lisa Diemer owns Kitchen Chemistry on Main Street in Stroudsburg. The app shows her bakery has a clean bill of health.

“It keeps everyone honest. I know it keeps me honest. I want to make sure my shop is pristine when it comes to cleanliness,” Diemer said.

The app is free for both Apple and Android smartphone users. It’s quite simple to use. All you need to do is type in the area where you are or the restaurant you want to go to, and the information comes right up.

Eva Thau from Gouldsboro goes out for lunch with her daughter often. She plans to use the app when dining in someplace new.

“I think it’s fabulous. That type of technology. I am all for it,” Thau said.

Restaurants and other retail food facilities are inspected when the business first opens when it changes ownership or during a remodel.

Inspections are also done annually or when a customer makes a complaint.

40.985659 -75.193061