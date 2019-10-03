× Merry and Bright, and Energy-efficient

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Christmas light display in Scranton is getting an energy-efficient makeover, and you can help with the volunteer effort happening this weekend.

The calendar might say October, but the Nay Aug Park Christmas light display in Scranton will be glowing soon.

Every single bulb in the display is being replaced, 11,000 of them. But to do that, the city needs volunteers.

You can help change the bulbs and make the light show more energy-efficient. The incandescent light bulbs will be replaced with more energy-efficient LED bulbs.

“Anything that the city will do to be more energy-efficient, kudos to you!” said IHM Sister Donna Corba.

“I think it’s a perfect way to show that the city is trying to do better, trying to be more energy-efficient,” said resident Lynn Pearl.

The bulb replacement begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues until all the bulbs are replaced.

“This weekend we’re all part of the city. We’re all part of the revitalization. We’re all part of the community. If you can come out, half-hour, 15 minutes, one hour, two hours, it all makes a difference,” Sister Donna said.

Any and all volunteers are welcome. volunteers are asked to meet inside the pool area at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.