Life Sentence Reversed, Norman Gundrum Sentenced to Time Served

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man who was sent to prison for murder as a teenager has been resentenced to time served.

A judge in Northumberland County resentenced Norman Gundrum Thursday morning to time served and made him immediately eligible for parole.

Norman Gundrum Jr resentenced to TIME SERVED. Eligible for parole immediately. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/BBUcoNsgC7 — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 3, 2019

Gundrum and his attorney were emotional as the sentence was read.

Gundrum was 16 when he stabbed Bobby Coup to death in Milton back in 1993. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.

Now, at age 42, Gundrun has been resentenced under a Post-conviction Relief Act appeal which allows those who committed murders as teenagers a chance to seek parole or a new sentence.

The two-day hearing started Wednesday when Gundrum testified about the sexual abuse he endured as a child and leading up to the murder of Coup.

Judge Paige Rosini said she is impressed that Gundrum took steps to better himself while in prison

Gundrum said he is ready to be released back into society

“I’m sorry for all the pain I’ve caused everybody,” Gundrum said. “I promise to always do my best, make everybody proud.”

His attorney said he hoped Gundrum would be out of prison by the end of the year.