King’s football 3-0 for the first time

Posted 6:43 pm, October 3, 2019, by

A pair of Juniors from Old Forge, LB Mando Sallavanti and DB, Jaret Horn have King's College off to a 3-0 start for the first time in school history.  The Monarchs visit Misericordia this week.

