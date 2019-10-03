Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Free Books, Free Fun! Keystone State Literacy Association Gives Back To Kids

Posted 4:35 am, October 3, 2019, by
They’re the group that really makes the grade when it comes to literacy.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with members of the  Keystone State Literacy Association Northeast PA.   The group is made up of currently working and retired educators.
Ryan highlighted the organization’s goals to “make literacy  accessible for all” in our area and spotlighted several of the group’s upcoming events.
One free event is this Saturday in Scranton.   It involves “Reading Time At The Marketplace” at Steamtown in Scranton.   It takes place from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the “Stories” location on the 2nd floor.  The event features guest readers.  CLICK HERE for the free book coupon mentioned on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Another event the Keystone State Literacy Association also hosts is later this month.  It’s  on October 15 as part of  “Young Authors’ and Illustrators’ Day” at the University of Scranton.  The event requires preregistration for students in grades three through 12.  To sign up, contact Donna Salva at 570-815-6068.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

