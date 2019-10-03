Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Father Sentenced in Baby’s Death in Monroe County

Posted 5:14 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, October 3, 2019

Anthony Gudino

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man will spend decades in prison for the death of his baby.

Anthony Gudino of East Stroudsburg was sentenced to 23 and a half to 47 years in prison for the death of his 5-month-old daughter Aurora.

A jury found Gudino guilty of third-degree murder in July.

In May of 2016, Gudino brought his 5-month-old daughter to the hospital in East Stroudsburg.  She was limp and not breathing.

Doctors found that she had a fractured skull.  She died at the hospital.

Staff told police that Gudino was drunk when he brought the baby in.

Before Gudino’s sentence was handed down, he and his wife spoke in court. Both said their daughter’s death was tragic and not intentional.

The judge told Gudino that the images shown in court of his daughter are burned into her memory, adding that she’s never seen so many witnesses cry while on the stand.

