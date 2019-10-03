Does It Really Work: Derma RPX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derma RPX is the new anti-aging skincare product. Perhaps you've seen the commercial? The maker claims, this wrinkle-reducing cream contains a breakthrough combination of skin tightening minerals that diminish bags under your eyes, dark circles, and wrinkles. And get this, all in just five minutes or less!

For best results make sure you apply Derma RPX to clean dry skin with no make-up on. Once you've applied the cream and it's dry, go ahead and apply your make-up. You'll notice right away how smooth your skin feels without caking under your eyes. All this for only $19.99 at Boscov’s in Scranton. But does it really work?