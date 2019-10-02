Unseasonably Warm Weather Causes Changes on the High School Football Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- There were near-record high temperatures on Wednesday around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The nearly 90-degree temperatures caused some changes on the practice field for Wyoming Area High School varsity football players.

"Usually this time of year we're wearing long sleeves and pants, but it's a little hot today so we had to hydrate more, and we're wearing cut-offs now and no pants, so it's different," quarterback Dominic DeLuca said.

Coach Randy Spencer said hydration is top of mind on days like this.

"The kids know at any time they can ask for water or have water around their stations," Coach Spencer said. "If we feel it's ever that hot as coaches, any of our coaches during any times of our practice, we automatically send our kids for a little extra drink or an extra break."

"We're not really used to this hot weather so late in the season, and hydration was just the big key because of cramps of everything," DeLuca said.

Wyoming Area is currently ranked #5 in our Super 16 Countdown of the best high school football teams in our area.

The Warriors have a key game this Friday night at Dunmore, but temperatures are expected to be much more seasonal by then.