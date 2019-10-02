Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign, To Be Treated for Blocked Artery

Sen. Bernie Sanders experienced “chest discomfort” on Tuesday night and will suspend campaigning “until further notice” after doctors treated a blockage in an artery, senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday morning.
“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Weaver said. “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”
Sanders, who is 78 years old, felt the “discomfort” during a campaign event. Despite his age, he has been one of the most active campaigners in the 2020 Democratic primary field.
7 comments
Norman Vincent
He would eventually step aside anyway.
tommy1114
Guess that had to be Trumps fault also…Glad your ok Bernie but you sir are a douchebag along with every other democrat.
Jeff Woehrle
Did he go to Cuba for the procedure?
lickerblisters
And this is who we want running our country? Go join face planting Hillary old man!
Lori Van Decker
He might be older, but he isn’t a career criminal, which is a plus.
lickerblisters
Who’s the career criminal? Hillary? Yeah but she’s not running.
yabbadabbadude
That’s because he’s never had a career of any kind, other than being a communist. Having a career means having to work.