Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign, To Be Treated for Blocked Artery

Posted 11:14 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, October 2, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders experienced “chest discomfort” on Tuesday night and will suspend campaigning “until further notice” after doctors treated a blockage in an artery, senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Weaver said. “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders, who is 78 years old, felt the “discomfort” during a campaign event. Despite his age, he has been one of the most active campaigners in the 2020 Democratic primary field.

