Rural Health and Safety Day for Students in Bradford County

TROY, Pa. — Hundreds of fifth graders in Bradford County gathered Wednesday for Rural Health and Safety Day. The event promotes awareness and safety tips on a wide range of everyday issues that kids may face.

“Essentially what we do is we bring in the fifth grade students of Bradford County and let them go through the stations and teach them awareness,” said Bradford County 911 Center supervisor Stacey Cotter.

Rural Health and Safety Day started 19 years ago in Bradford County. Back then the program was geared towards farm safety but now, the event includes presentations that range from firearm safety to anti-bullying.

“It’s not just based on farm, but it’s based on everyday circumstances that we’ll have in this area.”

Students spent 15 minutes at each of the program’s nine different safety stations. Presentations included interactive lessons to help keep kids engaged while still having fun.

“It’s really interesting and you just get to see all of the different things and learn more,” said Abbie Tuttle.

Many organizations in the area come together to host this event.

Audrey Tyler, a student from Mansfield University, spoke to kids about internet safety and she told Newswatch 16 that she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“I think it’s fantastic because there’s so many stations and so much that we can cover with the students, and I mean we are not that young but us being a younger generation, they can kind of relate to us with what we are talking about, so I think that’s great,” said Tyler.

The event hopes to add even more safety presentations for next year’s program.