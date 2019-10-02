× Pickle Me Poconos Festival

A new event that you can really relish in is coming to Monroe County later this week.

It all surrounds the first “Pickle Me Poconos Festival” in East Stroudsburg. Head here for the Facebook event page.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the festival on Wednesday.

The event takes place Saturday, October 5, from noon to 5 p.m. on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg,

Organizers say the “purpose of this event is to bring a new and fun festival to East Stroudsburg to bring the community and tourists together during East Stroudsburg University’s Annual Family Weekend. The Eastburg Alliance (ECA) and 1% for Nature have been selected to receive a portion of the 2019 Pickle Me Poconos profits.”

The event is free and open to the public.

There will also be free meter parking downtown during the festival, courtesy of the East Stroudsburg Borough.

Learn more from event organizers at this link.

The Pickle Me Poconos Festival is spearheaded by the Pocono Chamber of Commerce (PCC) in partnership with the Eastburg Alliance (ECA).

More than 35 vendors are planning to provide a variety of pickle dishes, crafts, and activities.