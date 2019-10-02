Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part of Interstate 80 East in Columbia County

Posted 8:58 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, October 2, 2019

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Part of a highway is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday near the Buckhorn Exit (232) on Interstate 80 east.

I-80 is down to one lane.

A detour is in place. According to PennDOT, drivers can get off at the Buckhorn exit (232) and reenter at the Route 487/Lightstreet exit (236) or Route 11/Lime Ridge exit (241).

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

